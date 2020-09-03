Menu
September Is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology at Swedish Medical Center talked about how important it is for women to get annual exams.
2 hours ago
The Driver Of A Pickup Truck That Slammed Into A Motorcyclist Now Faces Attempted 1st Degree Murder Charge
The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a motorcyclist on I-25 now faces multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.
3 hours ago
The City Of Denver Will Pay For First Class Postage On Mail Ballots
The city of Denver will pay for first class postage on mail ballots, usually the ballots are mailed at the standard rate.
3 hours ago
CU Boulder Telling Some Students To Get Tested For Covid After Waste Water Testing Comes Back Positive
Waste water testing has revealed possible cases in four dorms which could lead to quarantine measures.
3 hours ago
Young Bear Relocated After Hanging Around Loveland Neighborhood
The bear has been seen walking in that neighborhood in Loveland a couple of time over the past few days.
Boulder Police: Boy Who Was Attacked For Trump Yard Sign Used It To Block Woman's Punches
A 12-year-old boy had to use his Trump campaign yard sign to block the flying fists of an attacking woman on a Boulder street earlier this week.
'Red Rocks Unpaused': 3-Day Music Festival At Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Record Heat For The Holiday Weekend, Then Record Cold?
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
3 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Hold On! Denver Weather Set To Go From Record Heat To Possible Record Cold
An extraordinary shift in weather will occur in Colorado over the next 6 days. Record heat will grip the state for the Labor Day weekend followed by possible record cold and snow.
Colorado's Drought Could Accelerate -- And Dull -- Fall Colors This Year
Flocking to the high country to view the spectacular fall foliage is annual tradition for many families in Colorado. This year could be a little different.
Researchers Find Certain Colorado Forests Less Likely To Recover After Wildfires
Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are learning some forests are having a harder time bouncing back from wildfires than in decades past.
Pine Gulch Firefighters Details Fight Against Colorado's Largest Wildfire Ever
With progress made on the Pine Gulch fire in recent weeks, CBS4 was given the opportunity to see first hand how crews were finally able to stop it and the work that still needs to be done.
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird On Challenge Cup, Upcoming Fall Series: 'We Generated A Lot Of Excitement For Our League And Our Players'
The NWSL returns to CBS this weekend and commissioner Lisa Baird is excited to have the league front and center once more as it returns to action.
Kentucky Derby 2020: 'Saturday Could Be Coronation Of Potentially Great Horse In Tiz The Law' Says SportsLine Writer Gene Menez
SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down Tiz the Law's shot at taking the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.
Japan's Naomi Osaka Calls Attention To Death Of Elijah McClain After US Open Win
Tennis star Naomi Osaka took time after a win on Wednesday to call attention to the death of Elijah McClain while wearing a mask with his name on it.
Rockies Bounce Back After 23-5 Drubbing, Beat Giants 9-6
Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as the Colorado Rockies bounced back from the previous day's battering.
Makar, Hutchinson Help Avalanche Force Game 7 Against Stars
Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Done With Doncic, Clippers Set For Nuggets' Murray, Jokic
You Can Drive Through The Colorado State Fairgrounds In Pueblo To Get Favorite Fair Food
Even though much of the Colorado State Fair is going virtual this year, you can still load up on those favorite foods.
In Absence Of Road Races, Several Virtual Walks/Runs Planned For Coloradans To Get Out & Moving
Colorado is home to all sorts of fundraisers that get people out and moving. The coronavirus has turned many of them virtual.
Couple Feels Time Is Right To Open 'Aktiv Style' Store During Pandemic
A new retail store opened Tuesday inside the Stanley Marketplace in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Music Returns To Red Rocks In New, Interactive Livestream Event
For the next three nights, Red Rocks is teaming up with Denver-based cellular partner, Visible, to push play on live music with “Red Rocks Unpaused."
Glenwood Springs Gives $100 Credit To Some Visitors To Help Boost Tourism During Grizzly Creek Fire
Glenwood Springs is giving $100 in "Glenwood Gold" to qualifying visitors to help boost tourism.
Arvada Center Expands 'Amplify' Series To Include Black Women
When the Amplify series was launched on The Arvada Center’s YouTube page earlier this summer, its creator, Betty Hart, had no idea it would be such a hit.
